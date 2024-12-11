President of Uzbekistan proposes to appoint new chairman of nation's Central Bank

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 11. The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has submitted the candidacy of the first deputy adviser to the president on issues of the development of economic sectors, investment, and foreign trade policy implementation Timur Ishmetov for the position of Chairman of the Central Bank's Board, Sherzod Asadov, the spokesperson for the President of Uzbekistan, said in Telegram, Trend reports.

Earlier, the President of Uzbekistan submitted a proposal to the Senate of Parliament for the dismissal of Mamarizo Nurmuratov from the position of Chairman of the Central Bank.

According to the law, the Chairman of the Central Bank is appointed and dismissed by the Senate based on the President’s proposal.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel