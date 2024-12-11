Greece's Thessaloniki holds memorial event for Great Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. An event to commemorate the Day of Remembrance of Heydar Aliyev, the founding father of modern Azerbaijan, was held in Thessaloniki, Greece, paying tribute to his enduring legacy, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The event was organized with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Greece, in cooperation with the “GALA” Greek-Azerbaijani Friendship Society.

The event was attended by the Azerbaijani ambassador to Greece, staff from the Turkish and Georgian consulates in Thessaloniki, local NGO members, and community representatives.

Welcoming the guests, the Chairman of the “GALA” Greek-Azerbaijani Friendship Society, Rashid Mammadov, spoke about the unparalleled contributions of Heydar Aliyev to the Azerbaijani people. He emphasized that the memory of the great leader is honored in Greece.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Greece, Arif Mammadov, also shared insights into Heydar Aliyev's remarkable life and his invaluable role in gaining, preserving, and strengthening the independence of modern Azerbaijan.

Following the speeches, participants viewed a photo exhibition dedicated to the life and work of the great leader, as stated by the State Committee.

