Presidents of Uzbekistan, Russia moot implementation of roadmap-based agreements

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 11. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed steps to implement the agreements reached during the Russian president's state visit to Uzbekistan in May 2024, based on the approved road map, Trend reports via the Uzbek presidential administration.

The discussion was held during a phone conversation between Mirziyoyev and Putin, who also reviewed critical issues related to further strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries.

The conversation paid particular attention to the successful outcomes of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and recent bilateral negotiations held in Moscow, which evaluated measures aimed at stimulating mutual trade growth, accelerating joint projects in areas such as industry, energy, transport, and agriculture, as well as fostering cooperation between regions and business communities of both countries.

Additionally, the conversation positively noted the expansion of collaboration in the fields of innovative technologies, artificial intelligence, education, and medicine, as well as the successful hosting of Uzbek Culture Days in Russia in November.

The leaders also exchanged views on pressing issues of international politics and multilateral cooperation within regional organizations, focusing on upcoming high-level meetings scheduled for late December 2024.

