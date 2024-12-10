Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Syria appoints interim PM to country's transitional government

Arab World Materials 10 December 2024 20:18 (UTC +04:00)

Ramazan Abdullayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Mohammed al-Bashir has been appointed interim prime minister of Syria's transitional government, Trend reports.

According to the information, in his address on TV he stated that he was appointed as the acting Prime Minister of the transitional government of Syria until March 1, 2025.

To note, Mohammed al-Bashir was born in 1983 in the Jabal al-Zawiya neighborhood of Syria's Idlib province. He was educated at Halep University and Idlib University. Al-Bashir has been serving as prime minister of Syria's salvation government since January 13, 2024.

