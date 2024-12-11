Azerbaijan, UNICEF join forces to improve health services (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The collaboration between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) was discussed during a meeting at the ministry, Trend reports via the ministry.

The meeting was attended by Saja Farooq Abdullah, UNICEF's representative in Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the guests, Minister of Health Teymur Musayev highlighted the multifaceted relationship between Azerbaijan and UNICEF.

"Over the past period, several successful projects have been implemented in the fields of healthcare, education, and maternal and child health protection," he noted.

Minister Musayev also emphasized that important steps are being taken to improve the quality of services in maternal and child health.

He further mentioned that vaccines had been delivered to Azerbaijan through UNICEF's assistance.

Addressing the significance of COP29, held in Baku last November, Musayev stated that panel discussions were jointly organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization, focusing on "Strengthening the Health Workforce to Prepare for and Respond to the Health Effects of Climate Change."

The minister also shared that starting from the 2024/25 academic year, a new course titled "Climate Change and Health" will be introduced for second-year students at Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU).

Concluding the meeting, the minister expressed confidence in the continued growth of bilateral cooperation.

In response, Saja Farooq Abdullah reminded that UNICEF began its operations in Azerbaijan in 1993.

"UNICEF is committed to working closely with the Azerbaijani government to build a better future for children and provide opportunities for the full development of their potential," she said.

Praising the strong partnership between Azerbaijan and UNICEF, Abdullah noted that the cooperation program for 2021-2025 forms the foundation for deeper collaboration.

The parties also discussed future cooperation on priority issues in closing.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel