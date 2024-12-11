Syria announces creation of interim government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The interim government formed in Syria will operate until March 2025, the country's acting Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir said, Trend reports.

"This is a temporary government that will operate until March 2025, until constitutional issues are resolved," he said.

He noted that the government will ensure security and protect the stability of state institutions in order to prevent the collapse of the country. Al-Bashir added that the Cabinet of Ministers will serve citizens until a new government is formed.