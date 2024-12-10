Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss implementation of joint energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Azerbaijan and Serbia discussed the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a video conference meeting with Serbia's First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Sinisa Mali.

The meeting will highlight Azerbaijan's contribution to the energy security of Europe, including Serbia, and the development of economic ties between the countries based on the principles of mutual respect and reliable partnership.

It was noted that an extensive legal framework has been created between the countries, which serves as a solid foundation for expanding the economic agenda and realizing the existing potential.

The parties discussed the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector, as well as the use of potential for cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, industry and infrastructure.