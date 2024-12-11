Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)

Society Materials 11 December 2024 17:16 (UTC +04:00)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Photo: Heydar Aliyev Center

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Football legend Lionel Messi, currently visiting the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku, along with his teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, visited the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.

The group met with the director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Anar Alakbarov, and explored several exhibitions at the Center.

Messi and his teammates enjoyed a tour of the "Azerbaijani Carpet—Dance of Loops" collection, the "Classic Car Exhibition," and other displays featured at the Center.

Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Lionel Messi and his teammates visit Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center! (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more