Kyrgyz PM to embark on working visit to Russia's Moscow

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 11. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov will make a working visit to Moscow on December 11-13, Trend reports, citing the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

PM Japarov will take part in meetings of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

During the CIS meeting, the participants will discuss key issues related to further economic cooperation, including the signing of several agreements on the digital transformation of transport infrastructure, training personnel for penitentiary services, overcoming barriers in mutual trade between CIS member states, and humanitarian cooperation for 2025-2026, among others.

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting will cover a broad range of topics, including financial support for joint cooperation projects in industry, the formation of common gas, oil, and petroleum product markets, and the development of e-commerce within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Following the meetings, several documents are expected to be signed.