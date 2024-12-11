Russia leads in remittances to Azerbaijan in 9M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Russia leads in remittances to Azerbaijan following the results of the period from January through September of this year, the Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing, Trend reports.

“According to the results of the period from January through September 2024, the top five leading countries in terms of remittances to Azerbaijan include Russia - $411 million, Türkiye - $130 million, the US - $48 million, Georgia - $27 million, the UK - $26 million,” Nasirov noted.

