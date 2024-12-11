Achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia to contribute to region development - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. We are closer to establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a discussion of the 2025 budget at a meeting of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Trend reports.

The minister noted that there is hope that peace will be established in the South Caucasus region, which is important for Türkiye.

"We are getting closer to establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Achieving peace will contribute to the development of the region and open up new opportunities. Türkiye supports all efforts in this process," Hakan Fidan.