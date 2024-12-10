Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits social service facilities for disabled persons (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the social service facility №1 for persons with disabilities aged 1-18, located at Baku’s Mardakan settlement, on Tuesday, Trend reports.

Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population briefed Leyla Aliyeva about the institution’s activity. According to him, the facility accommodates up to 150 children, who live under state care and are provided with rehabilitation services.

Leyla Aliyeva toured the facility, including workshops and rooms for occupational therapy, active therapy, music, and sports.

She also visited the Vocational and Employment Rehabilitation Center for people with disabilities located at Baku’s Ramana settlement and was informed about the vocational rehabilitation process here. The center has provided vocational training to 500 individuals aged 15–29 this year, with 143 currently undergoing training. Beneficiaries are supported with accommodations, meals, and rehabilitation services funded by the state.

During her visit, Leyla Aliyeva observed the training sessions, watched games played by young participants, and interacted with members of the national boccia team.

The beneficiaries performed Azerbaijan's national anthem in sign language, followed by a fashion show featuring their handmade creations. Trainees also performed the traditional Innaby dance, which Leyla Aliyeva joined, and sang songs while reciting her poetry.

On behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, gifts were presented to both social service institutions.