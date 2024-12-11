President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Kenya

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Kenya William Samoei Ruto on the occasion of the national holiday - Independence Day of the Republic of Kenya, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and, through you, to your people the most sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday – Independence Day of the Republic of Kenya.

We attach great importance to the development of relations with Kenya. Over the past two decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kenya, bilateral ties have expanded, and cooperation in various areas has dynamically progressed.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to further strengthen interstate relations based on mutual respect and trust, fully realizing the potential for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

On this significant day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and your friendly people - continuous prosperity and well-being," the letter reads.