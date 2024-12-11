Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs weigh in on Syria's turbulent situation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. A telephone conversation took place between the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, on December 11, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan, the two ministers discussed issues related to the Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance, the post-conflict situation in the region, the current situation in the Middle East, particularly in Syria, and other regional and international security concerns during the call.

The two sides exchanged views on the discussions that took place during the 31st session of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council in Malta.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Türkiye on the appointment of the experienced Turkish diplomat, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, as the OSCE Secretary-General during the council session, noting that the Azerbaijani side welcomed this appointment with tremendous enthusiasm. He also wished success to Sinirlioğlu in his important role.

The two ministers discussed in detail the recent developments in Syria and other regional matters. Azerbaijan reiterated its backing for Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty, expressing optimism for the prompt resolution of the ongoing crisis in line with the interests and will of the Syrian people.

The conversation also included exchanges on other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

