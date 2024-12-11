Trend News Agency's journalist wins International X EDB Media Contest in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Ali Gasimov, Head of the Azerbaijani News Service at Trend News Agency, has been recognized as the winner of the "Discovery of the Year" award in the X Creative Media Contest organized by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), Trend reports.

In the heart of Almaty, Kazakhstan, the stage was set for a gathering of star journalists, where dreams were woven into the fabric of recognition.

Gasimov emerged as one of the 14 shining stars in the constellation of competition winners.

He offered thanks for the luminous acknowledgment of his craft in the realm of journalism.

The creative contest for journalists, dedicated to Eurasian integration, was held as part of the EDB's international conferences.

Over one hundred submissions were made to the competition, addressing diverse facets of Eurasian integration, including the establishment of a shared economic space, reciprocal investments, and scientific collaboration.



The projects were assessed by an Expert Council of the leaders of journalists' unions from all six EDB member nations, together with prominent media executives from Eurasia.



This contest emerged as a significant platform for deliberating and promoting issues pertaining to integration processes in Eurasia.