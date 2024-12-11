Azerbaijan's Baku seminar ponders giving fresh breath to radio sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. A seminar titled "Broadcasting in the Republic of Azerbaijan: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow" was held in Baku, where experts discussed recent advancements in the country’s broadcasting sector, Trend reports.

The seminar shed a light on how the frequency occupancy in the FM radio band has really taken off, along with a surge in local broadcasts across the country’s regions.

One of the key developments shared at the seminar was the rollout of the Radio Data System (RDS) AF function, which lets radio receivers seamlessly hop to a better quality broadcast of the same program, ensuring listeners are always in the loop.

The seminar highlighted that neighboring nations would no longer be able to utilize newly assigned frequency bands, hence inhibiting the escalation of potential foreign transmissions within Azerbaijan's territory.

To note, for the first time, radio started broadcasting in Azerbaijan on November 6, 1926. Throughout 1936, the establishment of a 35-kilowatt radio station enabled Azerbaijani radio transmissions to be received throughout the Caucasus, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and along the eastern shore of the Black Sea.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel