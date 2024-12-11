TotalEnergies, OQAE to develop new renewable projects in Oman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. TotalEnergies, in partnership with OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE), has signed agreements to develop 300 MW of renewable energy projects in Oman, Trend reports.

The projects, which will supply electricity to Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), include three key initiatives: a 100 MW solar project, North Solar, in northern Oman, and two 100 MW wind projects, Riyah-1 and Riyah-2, in the southern regions of the country.

The joint venture, with TotalEnergies holding 49% and OQAE 51%, plans to begin construction in early 2025, with production set to start in late 2026. The combined projects are expected to generate over 1.4 TWh of renewable electricity annually.

This step supports Oman’s efforts to diversify its energy sources and meet sustainability goals, including generating 30% of its power from renewables by 2026. The development aligns with Oman Vision 2040’s objectives for energy security and decarbonization.

The new agreements follow TotalEnergies’ recent successes in Oman, including the Marsa LNG project launched earlier in 2024, and are expected to significantly contribute to the country’s energy transition.