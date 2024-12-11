Azerbaijan unveils latest data on its oil, gas output, and export volumes for current year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. According to operational data during eleven months of this year, oil-condensate production was 26.5 million tons, and exports were 22.2 million tons, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov shared in a post on his X page, Trend reports.

"During this period, 45.8 bcm of gas was produced with an increase of 1.8 bcm in comparison with the same period last year. 22.9 bcm of gas was exported.

In January-November, 11.7 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 9 bcm to Türkiye, and 2.2 bcm to Georgia. During this period, TANAP supplied Türkiye with 5.1 bcm of gas. During 11 months of this year, gas sales abroad increased by approximately 5 percent compared to the corresponding period last year," the minister’s publication read.

