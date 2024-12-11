Azerbaijan aims to enlarge student exchange - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijan aims to increase student exchange, Minister of Education and Science of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev said during his speech at the Forum on Internationalization of Science and Higher Education held in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the current focus is on increasing the number of foreign students studying in Azerbaijan.

“In recent years, we have seen an increase in the number of foreign students studying in Azerbaijan. The priority among our plans is to raise the number of foreign students to 20,000,” Amrullayev said.

At the meetings held within COP29, it became known that many countries are interested in sending citizens to Azerbaijan for education.

“Education is the main topic of discussions in bilateral relations with many countries,” the minister added.

