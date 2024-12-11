Azerbaijan organizes conference on “National Leader Heydar Aliyev and reforms based on human rights"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The conference on “National Leader Heydar Aliyev and reforms in the Republic of Azerbaijan based on human rights” was held under the joint organization of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) and the Ombudsman's Office, Trend reports via the press service of the Ombudsman's Office.

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Tapdig Amiraslanov and employees of the Ministry, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva and employees of the Ombudsman's Office, MPs Aydin Huseynov and Aydin Mirzazade, Head of the History Department of Western Azerbaijan of the Institute of History of ANAS Jabi Bahramov, honored journalist Mubariz Asgarov, and members of the Public Council under the Ministry of Emergency Situations attended the conference.

The participants of the conference first visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, laid flowers and bouquets at the monument, and then viewed the Heydar Aliyev Center.

At the event, which started with the singing of the National Anthem, they honored the memory of the national leader with a minute of silence.

Then, Tapdig Amiraslanov delivered a welcoming speech and talked of the glorious life path of genius leader Heydar Aliyev and his invaluable services to the Azerbaijani people.

Noting the Azerbaijani people honor the memory of the historical personality with deep respect, the deputy minister emphasized the national leader laid solid foundations for building a legal and democratic state in our country. It was noted that special importance was attached to the protection of human rights and freedoms in the state policy, and the reforms carried out in this sphere played an invaluable role in the development of society and the state as a whole.

Addressing the event, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva noted that National Leader Heydar Aliyev had special merits in the formation of an institutional base for the establishment of emergency bodies; a strategic approach in the field of emergency management was also formed under the leadership of the genius leader.

The commissioner noted that numerous reforms aimed at the development of Azerbaijan in socio-political, socio-economic, legal, and other spheres were carried out during the leadership of our country by the national leader.

Aliyeva noted the legal reforms carried out by the great leader in the direction of building a state based on the rule of law and development of civil society in Azerbaijan, accelerated the integration of our country into the international legal system, and laid the foundation for the creation of effective mechanisms for the protection of rights and freedoms of citizens. The Commissioner emphasized that the Ombudsman Institution, serving the highest goal of the state—the protection of human rights—was established on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The Ombudsman underlined the large-scale policy, the foundation of which was laid by great leader Heydar Aliyev, is being successfully continued under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the priority challenges of the new time, noting several achievements have been made in the field of human rights in recent years.

Afterward, MPs Aydin Mirzazade and Aydin Huseynov, Head of the Emergency Situations Academy Baba Salayev, Head of the Western Azerbaijan History Department of the Institute of History of ANAS, Doctor of Philosophy in History Jabi Bahramov, and honored journalist Mubariz Asgarov made speeches. They talked of the unprecedented merits of national leader Heydar Aliyev to our people, his historical steps on the way of the formation and development of the Azerbaijani state, and shared their opinion on the importance of large-scale reforms carried out in our country in the sphere of building a democratic and legal state.

The documentary movie was screened at the end of the event.