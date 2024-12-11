Lionel Messi tips his hat to Azerbaijan! World star-studded lineup feast - report (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. A magnificent tapestry of festivity has unfolded within the shimmering embrace of Baku Crystal Hall, where luminaries from across the globe have graced the stage like constellations illuminating the night sky, Trend reports.

The event enabled the fans to see the world’s best footballer, World Cup champion, and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, alongside his teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

Azerbaijan's People's Artist Murad Dadashev hosted the festive evening, which began with a vibrant Azerbaijani performance by the rhythm group "Natig," under the direction of People's Artist Natig Shirinov, and a dynamic dance ensemble.

After that, the crowd was treated to a toe-tapping concert by the world-famous French DJ, performer, and composer Willy William. These electrifying performances really lit a fire under the already enthusiastic crowd that packed Baku Crystal Hall to the rafters.

The cherry on top of the evening was a film that pulled back the curtain on the life and career of Lionel Messi. The one-of-a-kind footage of his personal journey, ups and downs, highs and lows, happy moments, and hurdles really tugged at the audience's heartstrings. Even before Messi stepped into the limelight, the crowd was singing his praises from the rooftops.

At long last, the moment folks had been counting down to rolled around as the global stars stepped into the limelight. Amid rapturous applause, Messi expressed his gratitude, stating that it was his and his teammates’ first visit to Baku. He expressed how they were blown away by Azerbaijan’s rich culture and friendly folks, and he tipped his hat to the country for its generous hospitality.

The ticket sales will put some good coin in the pot for charitable causes. A heartwarming scene unfolded as children with disabilities, orphans, and kids from families of fallen heroes took center stage to rub elbows with the stars, snag autographs, and snap some memorable photos. This was a real feather in the cap for the kids!

Young football players from various Azerbaijani teams had the golden opportunity to rub shoulders with their idols, kicking the ball around, snagging autographs, and snapping selfies to cherish the moment. The interaction was a real game changer, leaving these aspiring athletes with memories that will stick like glue.

The global stars thrilled the audience by tossing autographed footballs into the crowd, and the lucky recipients treasured these priceless gifts.

The twilight unfurled its curtain as the renowned Morandi band from Romania took the stage, weaving melodies that danced like fireflies in the dusk.

Additionally, thousands of football and music fans expressed gratitude to the organizers of this grand event for providing them with unforgettable emotions and memories.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel