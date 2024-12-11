Innovation en route Nakhchivan: online flight ticket purchase via digital.login

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, has introduced new digital innovations to make the online ticket purchase process en route Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku more convenient and efficient for citizens. Now, it is possible to complete the online ticket purchase process for Nakhchivan flights on the AZAL website or mobile application using the digital.login service provided by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA).

Another innovation is that passengers can bypass the manual entry of personal information required for ticket purchase if they complete the verification process using digital.login or SİMA İmza; simply entering the serial number of the relevant ID card is enough. Other personal details of the passenger who has passed the verification process are automatically reflected in the appropriate fields on the next page, which not only simplifies the ticket purchase process but also allows passengers to save time and reduces the likelihood of incorrect information entry.

Only one person's identity verification through digital.login is necessary when booking tickets for a group of passengers. Note that the system only allows automatic data filling for the verified individual, requiring the user to manually enter information for other passengers.

AZAL has provided several digital solutions to digitalize and increase the transparency of the process of obtaining flight tickets en route Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku, as well as to improve the quality of service. Previously, SİMA İmza was integrated into AZAL’s official website and mobile application for online ticket purchases. In addition, an online check-in service has been launched for this route.

Another significant step was enabling passengers to purchase Nakhchivan tickets at box offices using digital ID cards via the mygov platform, provided by IDDA.