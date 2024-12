Photo: The official information website of the President of Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The phone conversation between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was held, Trend reports.

The sides discussed regional and global issues, including the latest developments in Syria.

Erdoğan emphasized during the phone conversation that Türkiye stands for peace, freedom and dialog.

