Azerbaijan awards head of Estonian diaspora organization with medal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. By decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, head of the Estonian-Azerbaijani cultural center “Aydan”, Niyazi Hajiyev was awarded a jubilee medal “100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923-2023)” for merits in diaspora activity, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

According to information, the First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, Valeh Hajiyev, met with Niyazi Hajiyev at the Committee and presented him the medal.

Niyazi Hajiyev expressed deep gratitude to the head of the Azerbaijani state for assessing his activity highly. He emphasized his commitment to working together for the benefit of national interests.

To note, Hajiyev was earlier awarded the medals "Taraggi" and "For Merit in Diaspora Activity".