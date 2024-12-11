Kazakhstan, China intend to strengthen control over mutually supplied goods

Photo: Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. Kazakhstan and China are strengthening control over mutually supplied goods by signing a work plan to enhance the security of mutual trade, Trend reports.

A meeting was held with representatives of the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC), during which the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the control and security of mutually supplied goods between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and GACC was discussed.

The main goal of the meeting was to strengthen cooperation between the countries in the field of quality control and safety of goods entering the markets of both countries. During the negotiations, the parties discussed appointing coordinators from each side to oversee the activities and agreed to exchange information on a quarterly basis regarding cooperation in the control and safety of mutual trade goods.

As a result of the meeting, a work plan was signed, which will serve as the basis for further cooperation and strengthening the security of trade between Kazakhstan and China.

To note, bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China reached a record $36.5 billion in the first 10 months of 2024. This is an 11 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. The trade turnover between the two partner countries is growing at a record pace, and last year it reached a record $41 billion. Kazakhstan aims to increase this figure to $100 billion.