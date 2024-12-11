Azerbaijan highlights number of foreign students studying in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. As many as 11,000 foreign students from 105 countries are studying in Azerbaijan in the 2024-2025 academic year, the report presented at the Forum on Internationalization of Science and Higher Education said, Trend reports.

However, it is noted that there is an increase in the number of students by 1,000 compared to last year.

“In the current academic year, the largest number of students studied in medical, economic, management, and technological specialties. The overwhelming majority of foreign students are studying at Baku State University.

Seven citizens of Azerbaijan are studying in Kazakhstan for the first time in the current academic year through the intergovernmental scholarship program,” the report stresses.

