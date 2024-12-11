Azerbaijan, Sweden discuss wind energy cooperation in Caspian Sea (PHOTO)

Photo: State Agency of Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Discussions have been held on Azerbaijani-Swedish cooperation in Caspian wind energy projects, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) statement.

According to the statement, the AREA Director Javid Abdullayev discussed the issue during a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sweden Tobias Lorentzson and the Swedish Emtunga company representatives.

The meeting also briefed on the wind energy potential both offshore in the Caspian Sea and onshore, as well as on ongoing projects, including the "Green Energy Corridor Caspian-Europe" and the "Green Energy Corridor Central Asia-Azerbaijan" projects.

The discussion included participation of Swedish companies in offshore wind energy projects.

The parties also exchanged views on developments in the energy sector and experiences in transitioning to green energy.

The meeting pointed out that international support for the energy initiatives of COP29, held in Azerbaijan, will contribute to achieving goals related to energy security and the transition to green energy.

The Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency, operating under the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was founded on September 22, 2020. The State Agency implements efforts to manage, regulate, and coordinate operations related to renewable energy sources and their efficient utilization, while also enhancing the sector's investment appeal. The primary objectives of the State Agency are to elevate the proportion of renewable energy sources in the installed power generation capacity to 30 percent by 2030, to convert the freed territories into a "Green Energy" Zone, and to facilitate private sector involvement in this domain.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel