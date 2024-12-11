Kyrgyzstan's Karakol International Airport takes flight after major overhaul

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 11. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has inaugurated the newly reconstructed international airport in the city of Karakol, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz presidential administration.

"This year, in May, you witnessed the opening of the Talas airport. Today, Karakol airport has been renovated and is now operational. It can serve up to 250 passengers per hour. Karakol rightfully deserves its title as the center of winter tourism in Kyrgyzstan. Its ski resorts attract tourists from around the world who are amazed by our nature. The reopening of Karakol's international airport is a significant step in strengthening regional ties, boosting tourism, and enhancing our country's international standing," Zhaparov said.

Additionally, the president highlighted his recent official visit to Germany, where he met with the leadership of Airbus, a global leader in aircraft manufacturing. During the meeting, discussions were held about acquiring aircraft from Airbus for Kyrgyzstan's state-owned airline, "Asman Airlines."

"As you all know, in 2007, our aviation sector was banned from operating flights to the European Union due to non-compliance with international standards. We were placed on the EU’s blacklist. Since then, our flights have not been able to fly directly to Europe, and our citizens have had to travel through third countries. In 2023, the Kyrgyz Republic successfully passed an audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on flight safety. In 2024, we will undergo another audit on aviation safety and the simplification of formalities. These achievements are vital evidence of our aviation sector's alignment with global standards. From a historical perspective, Kyrgyzstan has never been closer to removing itself from the European Union’s aviation blacklist,” Zhaparov said.

He also noted that in early 2025, specialists from the European Commission's Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport are expected to visit Kyrgyzstan for an audit. Should the country pass the audit successfully, Kyrgyz airlines will be able to open direct flights to EU countries.

Furthermore, Zhaparov mentioned that in order to launch direct flights to Europe, Kyrgyzstan plans to acquire two additional large aircraft.

The president also noted that to date, the airports in Kazarman and Kerben have been modernized. Work is currently underway to restore the Naryn airport. Additionally, the reconstruction of the international airports in Manas and Osh is ongoing. In the near future, construction of a new airport in Jalal-Abad will begin.