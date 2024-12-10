Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Historic opportunity emerged to sign peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia - President Erdogan

Politics Materials 10 December 2024 23:48 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: The official information website of the President of Turkey

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Türkiye hopes that the historic opportunity created by the liberation of Karabakh from occupation will lead to a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while speaking at the 15th Conference of Turkish Ambassadors in Ankara, Trend reports.

The head of state stressed that Türkiye is located in a region where conflicts and wars are common.

"I am confident that Turkish diplomacy will continue to make efforts to achieve peace and stability in our region," Erdogan noted.

Speaking about the situation in Syria, Erdogan assured that Ankara will continue to support its Syrian brothers.

"I hope that the new Syrian administration will take into account the interests of all segments of Syrian society," he added.

