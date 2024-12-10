Azerbaijan tallies its revenues from cotton fiber exports in 11M2024

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan / Facebook

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Azerbaijan exported 112,597 tons of cotton fiber worth $168.9 million abroad from January through November of this year.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's Ministry of Agriculture shows that the export volume increased by 1.5 times compared to the same period last year, while the value rose by 1.8 times.

To note, in the first 11 months of 2023, Azerbaijan exported 62,927 tons of cotton fiber worth $111.35 million.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel