Croatian FM arrives on official visit to Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 11. The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Gordan Grlić-Radman has arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit, Trend reports referring to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, during his visit, Grlić-Radman is scheduled to hold talks with Kyrgyz Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubaev. The discussions will focus on a wide range of bilateral issues concerning Kyrgyz-Croatian cooperation.

Additionally, a business forum will be held, bringing together entrepreneurs from both countries.

Grlić-Radman met with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov in Tashkent on December 10, 2024. During the visit, a protocol on cooperation and consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries was signed, and an Uzbek-Croatian economic forum took place.

The last bilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Croatia took place on September 23 at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.