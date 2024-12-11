Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan's average annual inflation rate announced

Finance Materials 11 December 2024 21:06 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Artificial Intelligence

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The consumer price index in Azerbaijan rose by 4.4 percent in November this year compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

According to the data of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, food, beverages, and tobacco products rose by 4.4 percent; non-food products by 2.9 percent; and services to the population by 6 percent.

Compared to the previous month, the consumer price index in November this year amounted to 100.7 percent, and in the period from January through November this year, it was 102 percent compared to the same period last year.

November 2024 compared to the previous month (in percent)

November 2024 compared to the same period last year (in percent)

from January through November 2024 compared to the same period last year (in percent)

Total products and services

100.7

104.4

102

Food products incl.

101.4

104.4

101

Foodstuffs

101.5

104.4

100.7

Alcoholic beverages

100.3

104.3

102.8

Tobacco products

100

105.8

108.2

Non-food products

100.2

102.2

101.5

Paid services

100.2

106

103.5

Meanwhile, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan in 2023 increased by 8.8 percent compared to the previous year. Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products rose by 9.6 percent over the year. Non-food products went up by 8.4 percent, and paid services to the population by 8.2 percent.

To note, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan in December 2023 gained 0.5 percent compared to the previous month and 2.1 percent compared to the same month of 2022.

