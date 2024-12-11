Azerbaijan's average annual inflation rate announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The consumer price index in Azerbaijan rose by 4.4 percent in November this year compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

According to the data of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, food, beverages, and tobacco products rose by 4.4 percent; non-food products by 2.9 percent; and services to the population by 6 percent.

Compared to the previous month, the consumer price index in November this year amounted to 100.7 percent, and in the period from January through November this year, it was 102 percent compared to the same period last year.

November 2024 compared to the previous month (in percent) November 2024 compared to the same period last year (in percent) from January through November 2024 compared to the same period last year (in percent) Total products and services 100.7 104.4 102 Food products incl. 101.4 104.4 101 Foodstuffs 101.5 104.4 100.7 Alcoholic beverages 100.3 104.3 102.8 Tobacco products 100 105.8 108.2 Non-food products 100.2 102.2 101.5 Paid services 100.2 106 103.5

Meanwhile, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan in 2023 increased by 8.8 percent compared to the previous year. Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products rose by 9.6 percent over the year. Non-food products went up by 8.4 percent, and paid services to the population by 8.2 percent.

To note, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan in December 2023 gained 0.5 percent compared to the previous month and 2.1 percent compared to the same month of 2022.