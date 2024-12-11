UN to focus on supporting Tajikistan’s global climate and water initiative - resident coordinator (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. In the coming years, the UN's main focus will be on strengthening joint efforts in promoting Tajikistan’s global initiative in climate change and water, UN Resident Coordinator for Tajikistan Parvathy Ramaswami told Trend in an exclusive interview.

“We will continue working with the Government of Tajikistan and other partners to fulfill key commitments outlined in the country’s key strategic documents and our joint cooperation agreement. The UN system will promote further new, innovative, cost-effective solutions and build partnerships to mobilize financing for development,” she said.

Ramaswami noted that in the coming years, the UN's main focus will be on strengthening joint efforts in promoting Tajikistan’s global initiative in climate change and water, glacier preservation, peace and security, inclusive human development, improving public services, socio-economic development, building resilience, and securing financial resources to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For reference, Tajikistan is the initiator of the climate initiative of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” 2018-2028.

According to the UN Resident Coordinator, the United Nations will work closely with the Government of Tajikistan, hosting the first-ever International Conference on Glaciers Preservation in May 2025. Advocacy events will be jointly organized throughout the year 2025, aiming at raising awareness on melting glaciers at global, regional, and national levels.

“We are also committed to investing in strategies that improve not only the lives of people in Tajikistan, but also the institutions responsible for delivering services and creating a favorable environment for investment,” she said.

UN Resident Coordinator pointed out that the UN will keep engaging with young people, providing opportunities for them to contribute to Tajikistan's future development, as well as ensuring the inclusion of vulnerable groups.

“We applaud the Government of Tajikistan for its swift progress towards ratifying the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), and we are committed to supporting its implementation to ensure a more inclusive and equal society, particularly for persons with disabilities. Through the National Action Plan for CRPD ratification, Tajikistan is well-prepared for this important step.

I also commend Tajikistan for its upcoming role as chair of the Central Asian Women Leaders’ Caucus in 2025 and for its ongoing efforts to promote gender equality and protect the rights of women and girls, both within the country and across the region,” she said.

Activities of the UN in Tajikistan in 2024

“In 2024 we mark the 32nd anniversary of the Republic of Tajikistan’s membership in the United Nations, as the country joined the UN in 1992. Since then, Tajikistan has been a strong supporter of multilateralism and a trusted partner. 2024 was a remarkable year for the UN in Tajikistan. This is the second year of the implementation of the UN and the Government of Tajikistan official agreement—the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2023-2026,” Ramaswami said.

She noted that this important document, which was elaborated through discussions with government officials, civil society, businesses, academia, the media, and international partners, presents the shared commitment of the Government of Tajikistan and the UN to work together with others to achieve the country’s development goals.

“Within this framework, we are working with the Government of Tajikistan and the partners towards achieving its four main results: 1. Inclusive human development; 2. Sustainable, inclusive, and green economic growth; 3. Integrated management of climate and environmental risk; and 4. People-centered governance and rule of law,” the UN Resident Coordinator said.

According to her, 2024 was highlighted by remarkable events that Tajikistan hosted under its global leadership and commitments to climate change, water resources, countering terrorism, and regional economic development. Tajikistan and the UN hosted the Third International High-Level Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” 2018-2028.

“In a follow-up to the global initiative pioneered by Tajikistan on glaciers preservation, we are preparing for the upcoming International Conference on Glaciers Preservation to take place in Dushanbe in 2025,” she added.

Furthermore, Ramaswami said that most recently the Government of Tajikistan and the Government of the State of Kuwait organized a high-level conference on “Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms: The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process” held in Kuwait City in November 2024. This joint initiative, organized with the support of the UN Office of Counterterrorism, illustrates Tajikistan's leadership and commitments in pursuing global and regional security and stability.

Moreover, under regional economic cooperation, Tajikistan hosted the SPECA (the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia) Governing Council and Regional Economic Forum in November 2024 in Dushanbe, aimed at strengthening the economic ties with the SPECA countries in various aspects of development, including the green growth.

“In order to foster cooperation on a national level, in 2024 we launched a series of UN dialogues with the government, Parliament of Tajikistan, state entities, civil society organizations, and the private sector to discuss enhanced cooperation on specific aspects of development,” she said.

According to the UN Resident Coordinator, engagement of youth has been another focus in 2024 for the UN.

“We believe that by raising awareness, community initiatives, engaging in research, and leveraging social media platforms, youth can inspire others and mobilize efforts toward sustainable solutions. For instance, the Tajikistan Youth for Water and Climate Network was created under the auspices of the Water Conference 2024 to utilize the positive energy of youth in promoting innovative solutions for addressing climate change,” she said.

Ramaswami added that a significant highlight of 2024 was the UN Secretary General António Guterres’ visit to Tajikistan as part of his visit to Central Asia, where he highlighted the successful cooperation and the influential role Tajikistan plays in global affairs.

Development of the green economy in Tajikistan

“Green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked (GSS+) bonds have emerged as critical instruments to help countries mobilize finance to achieve their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). The Government of Tajikistan has prioritized climate mitigation and adaptation as one of the top priorities in its Strategy for the Development of the Green Economy for 2023-2037,” the UN Resident Coordinator said.

She added that Tajikistan faces several challenges in transitioning to a green economy, particularly due to its heavy reliance on resource-intensive industries, such as agriculture, which often lacks sustainable practices. Limited access to financial resources and technology hampers the country’s ability to invest in green infrastructure, renewable energy, and climate-resilient agriculture.

Ramaswami also pointed out that the lack of strong regulatory frameworks, public awareness, and capacity at the local and national levels makes it difficult to implement and enforce environmental policies and encourage widespread adoption of sustainable practices.

“The funding needed to achieve these goals is substantial and requires collective efforts to transform policies and regulations as well as diversify the type of instruments needed to mobilize resources on a scale. In Tajikistan’s latest NDC, it is estimated that its climate change activities would require total funding of roughly 7% of Tajikistan's GDP. Thematic bonds have the potential to close this gap by mobilizing investment for the public and private sectors for green and sustainability initiatives,” she said.

Tajikistan and the Sustainable Development Goals

“To assess Tajikistan's efforts toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we can look at several key areas, including governmental actions, national policies, international cooperation, and progress on specific SDGs,” the UN Resident Coordinator said.

She noted that in 2016, Tajikistan adopted the National Development Strategy 2016-2030 aligned with the SDGs. The progress of SDGs was reported through the Voluntary National Review (VNR) presented two times in 2017 and 2023 at the High-Level Political Forum in New York.

“I am glad to note that recently, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade and Dushanbe City Administration, we helped to prepare the first Voluntary Local Review report of Dushanbe, presented in November during the World Urban Forum held in Cairo,” Ramaswami said.

She emphasized that as part of its support for the VNR process in 2023, the UN helped to introduce a National SDG Tracker, developed to measure progress and identify areas for improvement. Tajikistan is on track to reach the targets for Goal 1 (no poverty) and Goal 10 (reduced inequalities). There is significant progress on Goal 16 (peace, justice, and strong institutions) and Goal 11 (sustainable cities and communities).

However, Ramaswami noted that although the use of renewable energy has increased, energy intensity continues to increase (Goal 7). Access to finance for small-scale industries is also a concern (Goal 9).

“Other areas requiring improvement are social protection, sustainable and resilient agriculture, inclusive educational facilities, water use and energy efficiency, labor rights and a safe working environment, management of natural resources, and diversified and sustainable financing for development,” Ramaswami said.

The UN Resident Coordinator added that robust economic growth and a significant inflow of personal remittances helped to reduce income poverty—one of the key SDGs—from 32 percent in 2009 to 21.2 percent in 2023. In addition to poverty reduction, Tajikistan has also made noticeable progress towards other SDGs, but the progress has been uneven. With a score of 69, Tajikistan is ranked 85 out of 166 countries on the SDG Index.

“However, we should keep in mind that Tajikistan remains susceptible to external shocks. This is due to a heavy reliance on personal remittances, an undiversified economy with a low share of private sector investment, a trade deficit that has averaged around 25 percent of GDP, and risks associated with public debt,” she said.

According to Ramaswami, to tackle these negative effects, we need to find solutions for ensuring that all segments of society, especially the poor, benefit from economic development. This includes finding new financing for development solutions and supporting policies that encourage job creation, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and rural development, where poverty rates are often higher.

“Here I should mention that gender inequality is a key driver of poverty, especially for women and girls. The UN in Tajikistan promotes gender equality by supporting policies and programs that empower women economically, politically, and socially. This includes programs that help women gain access to financial services, land, and education, as well as combatting gender-based violence, which can perpetuate cycles of poverty,” she said.

Tajikistan's National Development Strategy for the period until 2030 includes initiatives related to water, climate issues, and glacier preservation

“This interview takes place right after the recent 29th annual UN climate conference—Conference of Parties (COP29)—that took place in Baku in November 2024. This important event is a key annual global forum, setting the basis for supporting developing countries to cope with climate-related costs,” the UN Resident Coordinator said.

According to her, Tajikistan is particularly vulnerable to climate change due to its geographical location and reliance on glaciers for water, so the UN’s work in this area is crucial for the country’s future sustainability. In 2023, avalanches, mudflows, earthquakes, rockfalls, landslides, floods, and extreme weather events claimed 51 lives. They displaced and affected the lives and livelihoods of thousands of people while causing an estimated economic damage of over $7 million. Annual economic losses from disasters can reach up to 1.3 percent of the country’s GDP.

“The United Nations supports Tajikistan in combating climate change and protecting its glaciers through various initiatives aimed at both reducing the impacts of climate change and enhancing the country’s ability to adapt to its effects,” she said.

Ramaswami added that the Government of Tajikistan and the UN in Tajikistan take an integrated approach to the management of disaster, climate, and environmental risks. UN agencies are supporting Tajikistan in strengthening the coordination of disaster risk reduction and related measures. Tajikistan’s National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, led by the Government of Tajikistan, benefits from the support and active participation of a wide range of national and international stakeholders and partners.

“In August 2023, the UN organizations in Tajikistan and the Government of Tajikistan launched the UN Secretary-General’s ‘Early Warnings for All’ Initiative to scale up and coordinate investments and action on multi-hazard early warning systems. The UN also plays a role in mobilizing international aid and fostering partnerships with other development organizations, the private sector, academia, and civil society. These collaborations bring additional resources and expertise to tackle disaster risks more effectively,” she said.

Ramaswami pointed out that Tajikistan is home to numerous glaciers, which provide vital water resources for the country’s agriculture, hydropower, and drinking water.

“The UN supports research and science-based data collection on the impact of climate change on the cryosphere (glaciers, snow, and permafrost) and its effect on water supply and occurrence of natural hazards. Through its mandate, the UN provides technical assistance to monitor glaciers, assess water availability, assess disaster risks, and develop strategies for sustainable water resource management, climate change adaptation, and disaster risk reduction. This is essential for Tajikistan and the entire Central Asia region to be able to manage its water resources in a sustainable way for today and for the future,” she said.

According to her, supporting adaptation to climate change, sustainable water resources management, disaster risk reduction, regional cooperation, and financial mobilization, the UN helps Tajikistan build resilience to climate change and safeguard its glaciers, which is crucial for the country’s security and sustainability. Through these efforts, the UN aims to ensure that Tajikistan can continue to thrive while mitigating the impacts of climate change on its environment, economy, and people.

“On behalf of the UN Country Team in Tajikistan, I want to express my sincere thanks to the Government of Tajikistan and all our partners and contributing donors for their continued collaboration. Together, we can build a more prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive future for Tajikistan, the UN Resident Coordinator concluded.