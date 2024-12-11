Prime Minister of Azerbaijan arrives in Moscow for working visit (PHOTO)

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, has arrived in Moscow for a working visit at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, a source in the country's Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to the source, Asadov will participate in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS will be held on December 12.

