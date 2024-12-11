Azerbaijan's Baku Initiative Group addresses appeal to Pope of Rome

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) Abbas Abbasov has sent an appeal to the Pope of Rome in support of the decolonization process of Corsica, Trend reports.

The letter highlights the ongoing efforts to support the decolonization process and battle colonialism’s new manifestations.

The appeal reads:

"Your Holiness,

It is with profound respect and great appreciation for your unwavering commitment to peace, justice, and the dignity of all peoples that I take the liberty of addressing this letter to you.

I have the honor of writing to you in my capacity as Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), an international non-governmental organization established during the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan, in July 2023. This initiative, endorsed by the participants, aims to support decolonization processes and combat colonial and neo-colonial practices.

In the establishment document of the organization, the delegates affirmed that ‘The subjection of peoples to alien subjugation, domination, and exploitation constitutes a denial of fundamental human rights, is contrary to the Charter of the United Nations, and is an evil that should speedily be brought to an end.’

The BIG brings together representatives of anti-colonial movements from countries and territories still subjected to colonial domination. It is, however, deeply disheartening to observe that, among the many calamities that have marked human history, colonialism continues in the 21st century to transcend religious, ethnic, geographical, and cultural boundaries.

The establishment of BIG within the Non-Aligned Movement is no coincidence. In fact, this is a logical continuation of the active participation and contribution of Azerbaijan during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement in 2019-2023 and currently as a member of the "Troika".

As part of its activities grounded in respect for international law, the BIG has organized nearly 20 international conferences in various locations, including at the United Nations headquarters.

During the recent 29th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP29), held in Baku from November 11 through November 22, our Group was particularly active. We organized around ten events condemning colonial and neocolonial practices in today's world. These activities greatly benefited from the participation of the representatives from Corsica, Kanaky (New Caledonia), Martinique, Guyana, Guadeloupe, Bonaire, Saint Martin, and Mayotte.

The international community is well aware of your dedication to the decolonization process. Your words during the forum ‘Colonialism, Decolonization, and Neo-Colonialism: A Perspective of Social Justice and the Common Good,’ held on March 30-31 at the Casina Pio IV in Vatican City, deeply moved us: ‘The subjugation and exploitation of peoples through the use of force or cultural and political penetration is a crime.

Your Holiness,

I recently learned of your planned visit to Corsica on December 15. According to Cardinal Francois-Xavier Bustillo, ‘Corsica is a land that has preserved its Catholic religious tradition,’ yet its people have long been struggling to maintain their unique identity, culture, and aspirations in the face of modern governance dynamics.

Corsica's history speaks of remarkable resilience and cultural richness, embodied in its language, traditions, and distinct heritage. However, external domination has often hindered the people's efforts to preserve their identity and sovereignty. Recently, the Corsican people even submitted a motion to the Corsican Assembly requesting the inclusion of the island on the list of countries to be decolonized. On 19 November, 2024, once again Corsica was deprived of the right to speak its language after the Marseille Administrative Court of Appeals banned the decision.

Decolonization is much more than a political process; it is a moral and spiritual journey toward the restoration of God-given dignity for all peoples.

I respectfully request that you consider the situation in Corsica during your visit to the island. I firmly believe that your presence will bring hope and encouragement not only to the Corsican people but also to all those across the globe who remain under colonial rule.

May God continue to bless Your Holiness with wisdom and grace as you guide the Church through these challenging times."