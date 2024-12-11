Syrian armed opposition takes control of Deir ez-Zor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The command of the Syrian armed opposition stated that the city of Deir ez-Zor is under their full control, the Directorate of Military Operations (the command body for armed formations) wrote in its Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"Our forces have taken control of the entire city of Deir ez-Zor," the report says.

To note, rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched an attack on November 27 from the partially controlled province of Idlib in the north of the country. In addition to them, some units of the Syrian National Army also participated in the offensive.

The rebels captured the entire Idlib province and Aleppo, the country's second largest city, in a matter of days.

The Syrian army fled Hama on December 5. On December 6, the Syrian Democratic Forces captured the city of Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria. On the night of December 8, anti-government forces invaded Damascus. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad left the capital by airplane.