Women make up large segment of Azerbaijan's railway sector workforce - department head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Women make up 18 percent of the workforce in the railway sector in Azerbaijan, Head of the Communications Department at Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Aybeniz Ismayilova, told Trend.

Ismaylova pointed out that when it comes to technical roles, women make up a mere 16 percent of the pie.

"The goal is to increase this number to 20 percent by 2026. The railway sector has traditionally been male-dominated, but we are now seeing a shift. The transformation of the railway industry is no longer just a matter of capital; it allows talents to thrive in the competitive global market. By ensuring inclusivity, we are fostering innovation and growth in the industry.

We aim to make the railway sector a purposeful career choice, not just a random one," she said.

The official also pointed out that, despite a recent report from the Global Railway Construction Projects indicating a worldwide decrease in new railway infrastructure spending, it is expected that these expenditures will surpass $500 billion in the coming years.

"This means we need a strong and skilled workforce to bring this vision to life.

The World Bank recently announced it would invest $600 million into the decarbonization of Türkiye's railways, with a focus on increasing employment for women," Ismaylova added.

State-owned Azerbaijan Railways operates the nation's rail transport. Azerbaijan's first railway line opened in suburbs outside Baku in 1880 after being laid in 1878. There are 176 stops on the railway, including 2 fully automated stations, 12 container courts with specialized mechanisms and machines, and 3 stations that can serve high cargo containers. Since 2017, the Kars-Tbilisi-Baku railway has directly connected Türkiye, Georgia, and Azerbaijan.

