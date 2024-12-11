Azerbaijan recognized as donor nation - deputy foreign minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijan is recognized as a donor country, said Yalchin Rafiyev, the country’s deputy foreign minister, at the Forum on Internationalization of Science and Higher Education, Trend reports.

In his speech, Rafiyev emphasized the importance of universities in shaping the human capital necessary for the country’s future.

“Great hopes are placed on universities to form the human capital needed for the country’s future,” he said.

The Deputy Minister also highlighted the importance of training local professionals in every field.

“International educational grants are the primary means of educating students abroad worldwide. This tool helps identify talented students and guide them in the right direction,” Rafiyev noted.

The official added that, due to the country’s developing donor policy in recent years, Azerbaijan has gained recognition as a new donor country.

“Our country has provided humanitarian and other assistance to over 140 foreign states, including most members of the Non-Aligned Movement, nearly all African nations, and the vast majority of Caribbean countries,” he concluded.