Tajikistan, UAE strengthen financial ties with new MoU

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 11. The National Bank of Tajikistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation and information exchange with the Central Bank of the UAE, Trend reports.

According to the National Bank of Tajikistan, the agreement is expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the banking sector, facilitate the exchange of experiences and knowledge, and mark the beginning of a new level of collaboration.

The document was signed following a meeting between Tajikistan’s Bank Chairman, Firdavs Tolibzoda, Tajikistan's Ambassador to the UAE, Ashrafjon Gulov, and UAE Central Bank Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama, along with other senior bank officials.

During the meeting, the parties discussed key issues concerning the banking system and expressed their readiness to expand and develop interbank relations in areas such as banking supervision, payment systems, anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism, correspondent accounts, international resource management, digital currencies, and the digitalization of banking systems.

The parties also agreed to organize educational events to exchange information on these topics.