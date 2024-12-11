Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund's revenues magnify

Society Materials 11 December 2024 15:05 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund's revenues magnify

Follow Trend on

Basti Mammad
Basti Mammad
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The revenues of Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population increased by over 4 percent, or 233 million manat ($137 million), compared to projections over the first eleven months of the year, amounting to 6.2 billion manat ($3.7 billion).

Data obtained by Trend from the SSPF indicates that revenue from mandatory state social insurance, as part of the fund's overall income for the same period, grew by 4 percent, or 211 million manat ($124.1 million), reaching 5.1 billion manat ($3 billion).

"The SSPF's expenditures totaled 6.2 billion manat ($3.7 billion) from January through November, reflecting an increase of 14 percent, or 743 million manat ($437 million), compared to the same period last year," the report said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more