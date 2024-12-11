Chair of Federation Council of Russia’s Federal Assembly on official visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. The chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko is on an official visit to Kazakhstan, during which she will hold meetings with the country’s leadership and parliamentarians, Trend reports.

This was announced by the press service of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation. According to the statement, in particular, in Astana, Matviyenko will meet with the Speaker of the Senate (upper house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbayev, with a focus on the prospects for inter-parliamentary cooperation.

It is expected that the heads of the upper houses of the parliaments will sign a plan for inter-parliamentary cooperation for 2025-2027. Also, an agreement on cooperation between the staffs of the upper houses of the parliaments is planned to be signed.

To note, at the end of November, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kazakhstan on a state visit.