Azerbaijani Central Bank reveals country's current account surplus for 9M2024

Economy Materials 11 December 2024 10:30 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijan's current account surplus in the balance of payments amounted to approximately $4 billion from January through September 2024, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said in a media briefing, Trend reports.

"The current account surplus represented 7.2 percent of GDP. The surplus in the oil and gas sector reached $11.1 billion, while the non-oil sector recorded a deficit of $7.1 billion," Nasirov said.

