Students pay tribute to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. A lesson dedicated to the 21st anniversary of the passing of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern Azerbaijan and the National Leader, was held at the Azerbaijan Center for Culture and Education in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The event featured a presentation on the life and political activities of Heydar Aliyev.

A film about the late leader was screened, followed by a Q&A session where students could engage with the subject.

The Azerbaijan Center for Culture and Education has been operating since 2022, initiated by the "Birlik" public association and supported by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

