President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Bulgaria has historical significance - ANALYSIS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Azerbaijan is strengthening its authority and image as a reliable partner in the international arena, Trend reports.

The country plays an important role in ensuring the energy security of Europe. In this context, the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Bulgaria and participation in the opening ceremony of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) is of great importance.

Azerbaijani MP Javid Osmanov commenting on the issue said that the visit of the Azerbaijani president to Bulgaria has historical significance.

Osmanov noted that the meetings and discussions held during the visit once again demonstrated the independent policy of the country under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in accordance with the national interests of the people, very important steps taken for the development and progress of Azerbaijan.

"Given that Bulgaria is a member state of the EU and NATO, it would be appropriate to once again stress the significance of relations between Baku and Sofia, and the great importance of the joint declaration ‘On the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria’, signed in 2015 during the visit of the President Ilham Aliyev to Bulgaria,” the MP further said.

“Azerbaijan and Bulgaria are two friendly countries and strategic partners and intend to cooperate more closely with each other. The latest visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Bulgaria has reflected this intention. First of all, political relations between the two countries are developing,” he pointed out. “Meetings between the leaders, cooperation in the field of energy security contribute not only to the development of Azerbaijani-Bulgarian relations but also to the dynamic development of Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union.”

“In the current difficult period, Azerbaijan is taking important steps to ensure the energy security of Europe. And in the context of the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector is of great importance," the MP added.

According to another MP Elshan Musayev, the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Bulgaria and the important meetings held there once again confirmed that countries having a strategic position in Europe are interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan and further strengthening of relations.

Musayev noted that the authority of Azerbaijan as one of the main energy suppliers to Europe and an important subject of international transit is rapidly growing.

"This means strengthening our geopolitical positions. Bulgaria is a member of the EU and NATO. Azerbaijan has a strategic position in the Caspian Sea, and Bulgaria - in the Black Sea, and the realization of the relevant potentials creates new opportunities for Azerbaijan and Bulgaria,” he explained.

“The projects of the Middle Corridor and the East-West Corridor are also one of the attractive directions in the context of strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria," concluded the MP.