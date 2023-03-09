Azerbaijan has been successfully chairing Non-Aligned Movement – Turkish diplomat (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:16)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijan has been successfully chairing the Non-Aligned Movement, President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, former Turkish Minister of European Affairs, and member of the Turkish Parliament Volkan Bozkir said, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan presented its views during the chairmanship.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has kicked off today. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.