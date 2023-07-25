Azerbaijan Defense Minister participates in opening ceremony of IDEF‘23 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. On July 25, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other leadership of the Ministry participated in the opening ceremony of the IDEF‘23 16th International Defence Industry Fair which is being held in Istanbul, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Defense Ministry's leadership got acquainted with the weapons, vehicles and military equipment demonstrated at the stands of ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, DEARSAN and other companies.

As part of the visit, Colonel General Z. Hasanov also met with the Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye Mehmet Fatih Kacir.

The prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation were discussed at the meeting, as well as detailed exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest was held. The sides exchanged gifts.