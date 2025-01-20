World Bank updates Kazakhstan’s GDP growth forecast for 2025-2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 20. The World Bank (WB) has updated forecasts for Kazakhstan's GDP growth in 2025–2026, Trend reports.

The World Bank (WB) forecasts Kazakhstan's GDP growth at 4.7 percent in 2025 and 3.5 percent in 2026; thus, the World Bank has confirmed the forecasts made in October.

In 2024, according to the WB's estimate, the country's GDP growth will be 4 percent, slowing down compared to 5.1 percent in 2023.The WB estimates that the GDP growth of Central Asian countries in 2025-2026 will be 5 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.

"The growth of Kazakhstan's economy, supported by oil production growth, is expected to contribute to the recovery," the report specifies.

