Aircraft en route Moscow–Dubai makes emergency landing in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The captain of an Aeroflot aircraft operating the Moscow (SVO) – Dubai route requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports.

The reason for this request was the deteriorating health of one of the passengers.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft successfully landed at the airport at 06:27 local time. The passenger promptly received the necessary medical assistance.

It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev International Airport regularly conducts training exercises to ensure readiness for emergency situations and to maintain the safety of passengers and crew members.