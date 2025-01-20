Uzbekistan reveals volume of Chinese investments in country

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 20. Chinese investments in Uzbekistan amounted to over $10 billion by the end of 2024, with bilateral trade turnover amounting to $13.1 billion, Trend reports.

These achievements were highlighted during the Uzbek-Chinese Business Forum held in Tashkent, organized in collaboration with the Embassy of China in Uzbekistan.

The forum marked a significant step in strengthening economic ties, fostering new projects, and enhancing trade between the two countries. It was attended by Yu Jun, Ambassador of China; senior officials; and over 400 business representatives from Uzbekistan and China.

Speakers emphasized the rapid growth of Uzbek-Chinese cooperation, noting that China is now Uzbekistan’s largest trade and investment partner. Currently, 3,357 enterprises involving Chinese capital operate in Uzbekistan, with Chinese companies actively implementing projects in sectors such as energy, light industry, infrastructure development, food production, and geological exploration.

Participants at the forum were informed about Uzbekistan's favorable business conditions, including measures to protect entrepreneurs’ rights and facilitate investment. The government reiterated its commitment to supporting business initiatives throughout the project lifecycle.

The event also featured presentations on Uzbekistan's investment and tourism potential and organized B2B and B2G meetings, enabling participants to establish partnerships, discuss promising projects, and finalize agreements.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with China totaled $11.2 billion from January through November 2024. This is 8.9 percent less compared to the same period last year ($12.2 billion from January through November 2023).

China became the leader among Uzbekistan's largest trading partners over the mentioned period.