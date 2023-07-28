Azerbaijani servicemen to participate in exercises hosted by Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. In accordance with the Bilateral Cooperation Plan between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, UZAZ-2023 computer-assisted tactical command-staff exercises will be held in Chirchiq training range of Tashkent region, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army who will take part in the exercises is on a visit to Uzbekistan.

In the Uzbek-Azerbaijani joint exercises, military personnel will work out the topics on organizing and conducting special military operations.